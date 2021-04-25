Beloved SPCA ambassador Roger the cat, has passed away

For years he was the unofficial greeter at the Vernon BC SPCA, but last week staff said goodbye to Roger the cat.

More than 20 years old, the fluffy feline was a staple at the Vernon branch for years and had become a favourite with staff and visitors alike.

Roger was so beloved his image was used on T-shirts and a large cardboard cutout of him was also made.

Branch manager Chelsea Taylor brought Roger into her home for the last year of his life and said he is greatly missed by all who knew him.

Roger could most often be found sitting on his perch near the office window, waiting to greet anyone who entered.

Taylor said Roger was a stray that arrived in 2007 and never left.

“He was over 20 years old and known by so many people around the community that I know he touched a lot of lives, he will be missed by so many people – all the people that volunteered at the branch, worked at the branch over many years, as well as members of the public that liked to give him a pet and get a little love bite in return,” said Taylor. “He will be very much missed.”