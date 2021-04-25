Spray park in Vernon's Polson Park to be removed, but pop up spray parks with VFRS are planned

Photo: File photo Ground water issues is necessitating the removal of the spray park in Polson Park.

Once again, Vernon Fire Rescue Services are being called upon to save the day.

Or at least to cool things off this summer.

The City of Vernon will be removing the spray park in Polson Park because of ground-water issues.

A report to council earlier this year stated the spray park requires upgrades to address the infiltration of ground water into the holding tank, which impacts the ability to have clean water in the spray equipment. The asphalt under the rubberized material is deteriorating and creating sink holes. The rubberized material continuously grows algae and needs to be removed to conform to Interior Health standards.

Demolition of the spray park splash pad consists of removing all fencing, spray features, rubberized material, old asphalt and piping. The water line will be capped off at the building and the splash pad system will be abandoned inside the building. Administration would re-vamp the irrigation system, compact the area with fill, topsoil and place sod.

This will allow a quick turnaround to a playable "passive" area. The demolition and construction of the passive green space is estimated to cost $45,000.

That will leave some hot summer days without a spray park and that is where the fire department comes in.

Pop up spray park by VFRS is being suggested in a report council will receive at their regular meeting Monday.

“This would be a series of four or five events arranged in a variety of parks throughout the summer. It would build on the fire department's 130th birthday and provide an opportunity for the community to interact with the firefighters and learn more about what they do,” stated the report. “The ladder truck would be onsite and provide a spray (appropriately pressure reduced) for kids to play in. It has been used successfully in a number of other communities. This option would cost about $500 per event for advertising and supplies. The Fire Department has indicated that they can provide the staffing within the current budget.”

Staff are also recommending Unplug and Play boxes be set up at Polson Park where the spray park used to be.