Vernon photographer snaps pic of white pelicans at Otter Lake in North Okanagan

Photo: Wayne Emde Vernon photographer Wayne Emde snapped a pic of pelicans on Otter Lake.

Great Blue Herons are not the only big birds found in the Okanagan.

White pelicans are often seen in the region at this time of year and Vernon photographer extraordinaire Wayne Emde snapped a pic of several of the birds at a local lake.

Emde said he spotted the birds at Otter Lake Thursday morning.

“These were the only ones still there, but apparently the day before there was a group of about 45,” said Emde in a Facebook post.

The birds were passing through on an annual migration to other parts of Canada including the White Pelican Provincial Park on Stum Lake in the Chilcotin region of B.C.

According to the park's website, the lake is closed to the public from March 1 to Aug. 31 every year to protect the white pelican nesting colony.

Canoeing, boating, hunting, trapping, discharge of firearms, aircraft operation below 600 metres in elevation and aircraft landing are prohibited on Stump Lake due to the birds nesting there, the only nesting colony in British Columbia.

The big birds are very sensitive to disturbances which can result in the loss of all young. Pelican viewing opportunities exist at Nazko Lake Park and in other lakes in the Chilcotin.