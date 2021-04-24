Okanagan Forest Task Force removes destroyed car from Noble Canyon in Lavington

Photo: OFTF Facebook The Okanagan Forest Task Force removed a destroyed car from Noble Canyon.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was busy in the North Okanagan removing a derelict car.

The task force is a collection of private citizens with the mandate of “Keeping our forests green...and our water clean” as stated on their Facebook page.

Recently they were in the Noble Canyon area in Lavington where they pulled a destroyed car out of a ravine and hauled it away.

Established in 2016, the mission of the OFTF is simple: to work to keep the forests clean, and to bring public awareness to the problem of illegal dumping and vandalism in local forested areas.