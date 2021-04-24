Armstrong council being urged to find a partner to build affordable housing complex

Photo: File photo

They have the land for an affordable-housing apartment, now the City of Armstrong needs someone to help them build it.

Earlier this year, civic leaders of the North Okanagan community passed a bylaw that would allow for an apartment complex on a parcel of land near Nor-Val Arena.

The project has been mired in controversy since it began, but council is pushing ahead with the project.

At their next meeting Monday April 26, council will receive a report from staff suggesting it seek a partner to help construct the building.

Armstrong's Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) application was not successful in the first round of grant announcements and staff are suggesting council prepare an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the project.

“While the City was not successful in the first round of grant funding announce under the RHI, there is a likelihood that further rounds under this program will be considered,” the report to council states.

“There are also options to move forward under the regular CMHC programs, and BC Housing funding is still available under the Housing Hub program. For these reasons, Council has expressed interest in the idea of expanding the scope of partners, by releasing an Expression of Interest (EOI) for developers to consider partnering with the City for an affordable rental housing project on the City lands.”