Footage from the mid 1970s shows snow measuring, a long-gone school and a drive to Armstrong

Footage from high atop a mountain and a school that is no more has been dug up by a Vernon historian and videographer.

Francois Arseneault has converted old colour film to a digital format showing crews measuring snow levels in the mountains.

Arseneault said the footage, that dates to approximately 1976, is likely northeast of Vernon.

The task of measuring snow levels became a lot easier for crews with the introduction of the helicopter.

“Helicopters greatly improved this work sometime likely in the 1960s or early '70s,” said Arseneault. “Snow survey measurements have been made in British Columbia since 1935.”

Arseneault said it is important measurements be made consistently at the same locations, usually at monthly intervals during the winter, so that previous and subsequent measurements can be compared, month to month and year to year. The collection of measurements from snow surveys in a given region reflect the quantity of snow in that region. The monthly snow survey information is used for water supply and flood forecasting.

Arseneault also found some colour footage of the long-gone Armstrong-Spallumcheen junior high school as well as footage of driving past the Tolko mill.

Arseneault encourages people to add their comments to his Youtube page.

While Arsenault has a very extensive collection of black and white footage, he is always looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].