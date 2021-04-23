Maven Lane Childcare Centre helps Armstrong restaurant that ran out of brown bags

Photo: Facebook Children from Maven Lane Early Learning and Childcare Centre present decorated brown bags to the Brown Derby Cafe in Armstrong.

The ongoing COVID restrictions have hit restaurants particularly hard.

But one popular Armstrong eatery got a boost from a rather surprising source this week.

Restaurants are getting by as best they can with take out orders and patio dining, but when the Brown Derby Cafe ran out of paper bags for their take out meals, it presented a bit of a challenge.

Enter the Maven Lane Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

“We heard that our neighbours at The Brown Derby had run out of bags for their take-out brown bag lunches,” said a post on their Facebook page.

“The children decided to bring them more brown bags, and spent the morning colouring them to make them 'fancy for everyone in Armstrong to have a nice lunch.'”

The gesture was not lost on the Brown Derby which posted on their Facebook page: Tara, Neil and I would like to thank all the children and teachers at the amazing Maven Lane daycare. You will never guess what they did. Well I will tell you. Do you remember that we ran out of Brown Bags...anyway, the children brought us a stack of brown bags which they covered with their art. Amazing. So a big Brown Derby thank you to amazing children of Armstrong.”