Vernon has the lowest gas prices in the entire province

Enjoy it while it lasts.

Vernon currently has the lowest gas prices in the province.

According to gasbuddy.com, some stations in Vernon are selling the liquid gold for as little as 119.9 cents a litre.

However, other stations are selling for as much as 139.9, with others falling somewhere in the middle.

The closest price province wide is 120.9 at the Safeway in Ft. St. John.

Kelowna gas is going for 139.9 right across the board.

Penticton motorists are paying between 137.9 and 139.9, while in Kamloops drivers are filling up for 139.9

Not that you can go there anyway due to COVID travel restrictions, but gas in Vancouver is selling for a whopping 154.9.