Photo: Contributed Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP were called to hedge fire Friday.

Vernon Fire Rescue were called to a hedge fire on 25th Avenue Friday just after noon.

Vernon RCMP also attended the fire that burned a small area of hedge near 41st Street.

The hedge was adjacent to a gated community, but the flames were quickly doused by a neighbour with a garden hose.

Fire crews thoroughly doused the area with water to ensure the fire was out.