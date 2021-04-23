BC Hydro erected pole with a platform for the birds north of Oyama

Photo: Don Fletcher BC Hydro has erected a pole with a platform on top for a family of osprey in Oyama.

A family of ospreys have a place to call home thanks to BC Hydro and local citizens.

The osprey nest atop a power pole next to the Okanagan Rail Trail in Oyama gained attention last year when sticks from the nest connection the lines, knocking out power during a rainstorm.

BC Hydro installed orange plastic shields in an inverted V on top of the pole to discourage the birds from building again this year.

But things didn't go as planned and the birds were back, building right where they were not supposed to.

For the past couple of years, Don Fletcher and his wife, Meghan, have enjoyed watching the birds from their deck.

When the birds started building another nest, Meghan called BC Hydro to see what could be done.

Two days later, Hydro was at the scene erecting a pole with a platform on top for the birds to nest on.

Don said a BC Hydro biologist even came to the site and “picked up all the sticks at the bottom of the power pole where they had fallen when crews cleared the top of the pole. He then used those sticks to build a new nest on the platform before they put it up. It looked just like a real nest from here.

“A very personal touch from a large, mostly faceless corporation.”

Don said the ospreys quickly moved into their new abode.

“What they put up was already a fully prepared nest, which was awesome,” said Don, adding he and Meghan and enjoyed watching the birds.

“They have been collecting sticks out of our backyard and flying right over our deck,” he said.