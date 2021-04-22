Coldstream Fire Department responds to minor grass fire on College Drive

Photo: Wayne Emde

Firefighters in Coldstream made quick work of a small grass fire on Thursday.

Coldstream Fire Department crews responded to a minor blaze on College Drive at about 5:45 p.m.

Witness Wayne Emde told Castanet the fire spread along 100 metres of the bank bordering the Kalamalka Research Station.

“It spread pretty quickly and when the fire department got here it didn’t take them very long to hose it down. I was out for a walk and saw the smoke and then took a look to see what was going on,” said Emde.

“When I got there, there were individuals trying to stomp out the fire and one gentleman had a small fire extinguisher, then the fire trucks showed up and did what they do best.”

Emde said it was dry grass that spread and became “very spotty.”

The fire has been doused and there was no damage to any structures.

The cause is unknown at this time.