Police seeking identity of man who pointed handgun in Vernon

Photo: Vernon RCMP Surveillance footage of suspect from incident

RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who pointed what appears to be a firearm at two people outside a business in downtown Vernon.

Police were called at about 12:45 a.m. on April 10 for a report that an unknown man had pointed a handgun at two people in the parking lot of a business in the 2500-block of 27 Avenue.

The suspect emerged quickly from the alley and pointed what appears to be a large handgun at them. After a brief verbal exchange, the suspect then fled the scene, disappearing around the corner of the building.

Officers immediately responded to the location and established containment of the area. A canine team from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services assisted and attempted to track and locate the fleeing suspect.

After an extensive search, the suspect was not located.

“This is a serious incident and every effort is being made to identify the person who is responsible for this crime,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon RCMP.

“We are now turning to the public for their help, as we have been unable to identify the suspect, who is observed in this video surveillance image.”

The suspect is described as an adult Caucasian male, 30-35 years old, approximately six-feet tall, with dark, short brown hair with longer sideburns. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green plaid jacket, a white shirt, with baggy blue cotton pants and brown boots.

If you can identify the person in this image, or have information that may assist police in identifying him, you are asked to please contact Const. Caston at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.