Young Vernon girl battles bone cancer at BC Children's Hospital

Photo: Contributed

An 11-year-old Vernon girl is in the fight of her life at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

In a blog titled Prayers for Kenzi, mom Monica Hofsink says after her daughter seemed short of breath, her husband Wes pulled out an old stethoscope and couldn't hear anything on Kenzi's left side.

They took her the ER at Vernon Jubilee Hospital on April 14, where X-rays revealed her left lung wasn't functioning. A CT scan showed a mass in her chest that is pushing her heart and trachea to the right.

By 2 p.m., they were told to pack their bags, and "we were off on an air ambulance jet to BC Children's Hospital."

"We are still in shock over everything and have so many questions and even more tears, but we are putting our hope and trust in God," Monica wrote in an April 16 blog post.

Kenzi was diagnosed with a Ewing's sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

She is scheduled to begin chemotherapy this Friday and has been undergoing tests all week.

Her treatment is expected to take a full year.

A PET scan done on Wednesday is expected to reveal if the cancer has spread elsewhere in her body.

"She is still the same Kenzi, feeling well for the most part, which we are so thankful for in this moment," her mother wrote.

Meanwhile, three siblings are staying at home in Vernon with family members.

"We've received messages from people we don't even know, who are praying for us. Our entire elementary campus at Vernon Christian School did a prayer walk on Monday morning and we were blessed to see messages from each class," wrote Monica.

Aunt Cathy Hofsink says Wes owns his own lawn-care company, and others in the industry have stepped up to keep his business going while he is at the Coast.

Relatives have opened a trust account to help the family. You can send an e-transfer (no password required) to [email protected].