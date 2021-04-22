171791
Vernon  

Impaired driver goes off road to get out of locked parking lot - with police watching

Off-road escape fails

A suspected impaired driver went off road to get out of a locked parking lot Wednesday night.

About 9 p.m., a Vernon RCMP officer patrolling in Coldstream observed a vehicle drive up a rocky slope, over the embankment of the Kalamalka Beach parking lot, and onto Husband Drive.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and it became apparent that the male driver was impaired by alcohol, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

After failing a breath test using a roadside screening device, the 21-year-old driver was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

The vehicle had become trapped in the parking lot once the gate was closed and locked for the night.

