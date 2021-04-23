Lots of things Okanagan residents can do to bolster local bee populations

Bees play a huge roll in all food produced on Earth.

But over the past few years, bees have been dying in unprecedented numbers.

Keith Rae, president North Okanagan Beekeepers, said hive mortality as been an issue for the past decade, but things were a little more severe this winter.

“As for causes, beekeepers prepare their hives for a typical winter and last year has been anything but typical,” said Rae. “The fall was unseasonably warm with the bees being overly active, with the cold weather finally coming in February.”

Rae said some colony loss is expected through dying, failed queens, bears or other animals disturbing and knocking over the hive during the winter, “but this winter has been harder on the bees than most years but bees and beekeepers are resilient.”

Beekeepers are working to split hives and help the bees rebuild, but you don't have to be a beekeeper to help out.

Vernon bee expert Dawn Tucker said there are things people can do in their own backyards that will help boost urban bee populations.

“One third of our food is actually thanks to bees pollinating. Without them, we would lose a whole bunch of the foods that we love,” said Tucker who has been an urban beekeeper for years.

Tucker said you do not have to set up a beehive in your backyard to help the insects.

One of the easiest things people can do is let dandelions grow instead of spraying them or digging them out.

“Dandelions are one of the first things that tend to come out and it's amazing for bees,” said Tucker. “You can do other little things too like putting out a birdbath with some rocks in them so they have somewhere to land and they don't drown.”

Tucker encourages people to plant pollinator plants like lavender or other blooming plants which will foster bee corridors in an urban setting.

Tucker said if someone comes across a swarm of bees, the best thing to do is leave them alone and contact a beekeeper like herself.

And that includes bumblebees.

“Bumblebees are usually ground-dwelling bees but sometimes they are also found in soffits or other areas because they like soft places,” said Tucker. “So if you are digging somewhere and you hear a big buzzing, please stop you might have hit a bumblebee nest.”

Numerous resources on how to foster bees in an urban environment can be found online.