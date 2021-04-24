Apple trees should be in full bloom for Davison Orchard opening April 29

Photo: Davison Orchard

Popular Vernon farm market Davison Orchard will open for the season April 29.

The multi-generational family farm on Bella Vista Road is ready to serve up tasty treats and fresh fruit.

The market and bakery will be open with fresh baked pies, muffins and scones. All winter long, the cannery has been preparing an assortment of jams, fruit syrups, and pepper jellies, the Davisons say.

And the gift shop has plenty of options just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Farmhouse Cafe and Old Brick Press will be open for takeout service only, but there is plenty of outdoor seating with beautiful views over the orchards and city.

"Johnny Popper" farm tours on the tractor train will run Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The orchard's apple trees should be in full bloom for opening day.

Davison Orchard will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.