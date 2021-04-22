SilverStar bike park to open June 25, passes go on sale May 3

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort is getting ready for the summer season at its bike park.

Season passes go on sale May 3, and the mountain is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 25.

Mountain operations will be extended this summer, says spokesperson Chantelle Deacon.

"The snow is melting up here ... and that's getting us excited for summer on the mountain," says Deacon. "We will be working hard to build some new trails.

“We are also thrilled to announce that this summer, our hours and programming, are going to be extended. We hope this encourages our guests and staff to get outside and enjoy the outdoors more often.”

Again, safety will be top of mind.

"Face coverings will be mandatory in our village, lift lines, or when you are not seated to eat or drink."

The resort will operate seven days a week, with extended hours on two evenings.

"As we feel we will have to limit daily visits again there will be a limited amount of bike park passes for sale, and if this season is anything like last summer, we will likely sell out fast," Deacon said.

The world-class bike park boasts 130 kilometres of trails and more than 400 jumps. But there's more than just riding to enjoy.

"If you're not interested in biking, come on up this summer, explore the trails, and enjoy the panoramic views of the beautiful Okanagan Valley and the Monashee Mountains from the gondola," says Deacon.

New this year, one kid rides free on the gondola with each paying adult. Likewise, one kid rides free on Wednesday’s in the bike park, with each paying adult.

Gondola sightseeing and hiking passes will also go on sale May 3.