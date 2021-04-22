Vernon man faces trial on sexual interference, several more charges pending

Photo: File photo

A Vernon man facing several sex-related charges has elected to be tried by a Supreme Court judge alone.

Christian Tanutan appeared in Vernon court by phone Thursday and will be back in court May 6 for arraignment on the matter.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, says Tanutan is “charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving a single complainant. The offences allegedly occurred on March 7, 2020.”

Tanutan is also facing a single count of sexual assault, which is alleged to have occurred between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, 2019.

McLaughlin says Tanutan, born in 1988, will also be answering to seven more charges from three different complainants that are alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021.

“The charges include two counts of sexual interference, three counts of luring a child, one count of administering a noxious substance to facilitate the offence of sexual interference, and one count of unlawful confinement,” said McLaughlin.