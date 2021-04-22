North Okanagan man facing charge of assaulting police officer

Photo: Contributed Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is gearing up for another trial.

The North Okanagan man is facing a single charge of assaulting a police officer. His lawyer, Lisa Helps, said in Vernon court Thursday that five days will be needed for the trial.

Appearing by phone, Helps said she has sent Crown counsel “a very detailed Charter notice, and this will be a more than three-day trial. I had estimated five days broken up into two sections for the voir dire, but that includes the pre-trial.”

A voir dire is a separate hearing which determines whether evidence is admissible and can potentially be used during trial. A voir dire can also be convened to determine the competence of a witness or to determine whether an expert witness is qualified to give evidence.

The case will be back in court May 3 to fix a date for the mandatory pre-trial conference.

The charge stems from an incident on Oct. 29, 2020.

Oct. 29 was the same evening police executed a search warrant at Sagmoen's parent's Salmon River Road property, where he currently lives. Police did not say why they were at the property, which has been the focus of police attention on several occasions.

Police were also there earlier that month after they were alerted to suspicious activity at the farm.

The assault charge is the latest in a string of charges against Sagmoen.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Sagmoen was convicted of assault causing bodily harm after running over a sex trade worker with a quad on the Salmon River Road property.

In December 2019, Sagmoen was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine. He was released the same day due to time served.

The farm near Silver Creek was also where Traci Genereaux's remains were discovered in October 2017. While police have called her death suspicious, no one has been charged.

Recently, someone spray painted a warning to sex trade workers on Salmon River Road, not far from the farm.