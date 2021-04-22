Wet weather predicted for Okanagan, Kamloops regions

Photo: File photo

Well, it was nice while it lasted.

Sunny and dry spring weather is coming to an end in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Environment Canada forecasts wet weather is on the way this weekend for the entire region.

Clouds are expected to increase today and Friday, with showers predicted for Friday night.

That rain will continue through Saturday, which should see a high of just 9 C.

There is a 70 per cent chance of rain on Sunday.

Monday should see a return to more pleasant conditions, with the forecast calling for sunny skies and a high of 17 C.

Kamloops will see similar weather, with a slightly lower chance of rain.