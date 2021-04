Photo: Don Fletcher

A floating dock has broken loose on Kalamalka Lake.

What appears to be a square wooden swim platform is reported drifting near the south end of the lake.

The platform is drifting near Kaloya Park and continues to head south, according to residents of the area.

"If someone on Kalamalka Lake is missing their floating dock, I know where it is. South end of Kal Lake by Kaloya Park, still headed south," Don Fletcher said in an email to Castanet.

Boaters should beware the hazard.