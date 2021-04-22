Changing course of BX Creek forces closure of popular trail

Photo: File photo

Dog walkers and trail users take note – the BX Creek Trail is closed.

The Regional District of North Okanagan posted notice of the closure on its Facebook page, Thursday.

"As a result of BX Creek changing course in recent years, the original BX Creek Trail is no longer passable from the BX Dog Park to Haynes Road and is currently closed," the district states.

"The trail currently being used by park users runs through private property, so please do not trespass."

RDNO parks and trails staff will work on restoration of the affected section of trail once installation of a new sediment pond and removal of the existing intake dam has been completed.