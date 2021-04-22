Report of gun pointed at woman prompts heavy police response in Vernon

Photo: RCMP

A weapons complaint generated a large police response in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

A 35-year old Kelowna woman has been arrested in relation to the incident, after a member of the public called police to report a woman had pointed a handgun at her on the 1500 block of 32nd Street.

Const. Chris Terleski says the caller told police the female suspect, who was driving a small green car, stopped at the side of the road and began throwing items out onto the roadway and into the ditch.

“When the suspect noticed the victim was watching her, the suspect took what appeared to be a black handgun out of the vehicle and allegedly pointed it at the victim. The suspect then reportedly got back into her vehicle and drove away, southbound into Vernon,” says Terleski.

Moments later, about 5 p.m., the vehicle was located at the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue, by Polson Park.

Multiple police units contained the suspect vehicle, and the driver was safely arrested without incident.

Investigators seized a small, black BB gun while searching the vehicle.

“In a dynamic and unfolding situation like this involving a potential weapon, we respond according to information available to us at the time, and not after the fact,” said Terleski. “To ensure public and police safety, we treat all firearms as real and loaded, until we prove otherwise.”

The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues.