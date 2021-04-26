Heaven Can Wait boat program cancelled for second year due to COVID restrictions

Photo: File photo The Heaven Can Wait program has been cancelled again this year due to COVID.

Seniors and those with physical and mental challenges will have to wait another year to head out onto Okanagan Lake.

Due to ongoing COVID restrictions, the Heaven Can Wait program has been suspended for the second year.

The program is operated through the Okanagan Quality Life Society and takes people out on the water in a pontoon boat.

“In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the very difficult decision to extend the suspension of the operations of our cherished Heaven Can Wait program,” said Bob Rinaldi, President Okanagan Quality Life Society.

“We will remain closed for the 2021 season. The health and safety of our clients and our captains is our highest priority.”

COVID concerns also forced the cancellation of the program in 2020.