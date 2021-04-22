City of Vernon heaps praise upon volunteers for all they do

Photo: City of Vernon Volunteers make a huge difference to the community.

Volunteers play a vital role in the community and the City of Vernon is celebrating their efforts.

As people across the country celebrate National Volunteer Week, Vernon's mayor is heaping praise upon those unpaid workers.

“Vernon is, without a doubt, one of the best places to live, work, explore and play. And a major contributing factor to this is the dedication and compassion exhibited by hundreds of local volunteers who regularly take the time to make a positive impact in our community,” said Victor Cumming. “When there is a need, our citizens step up to the plate and serve with enthusiasm.”

More than 200 volunteers offer their time on a regular basis, with approximately 70 people serving on council committees and the tourism commission, 70 volunteers with Emergency Support Services, and another 70-plus volunteers working with the Community Safety Office and RCMP Crime Prevention unit.

This is in addition to the Vernon volunteers who serve on various community boards, planning committees for arts, cultural and sporting activities, with non-profit organizations, with social service programs and much more.

“These folks are dedicated to this work,” said Cumming. “Some of the people who volunteer with the city have been with us for more than two decades, providing invaluable expertise, advice and recommendations on a variety of issues to help make this a great place to live. What they do, and how they do it, is awe-inspiring and greatly appreciated.”

Since 1977, Volunteer Canada has worked closely with volunteer centres, businesses, non-profit organizations, government and educational institutions to promote volunteerism and provide research, tools and resources. For 2021, the theme for National Volunteer Week is The Value of One, The Power of Many.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Volunteers are the backbone of our community. They are a reflection of what makes Vernon and the North Okanagan such a special place to be. So on behalf of the city, thank you, to each and every person who volunteers in Vernon. You are making a difference and we are grateful.”