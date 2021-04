Photo: Google Maps

Motorists are being advised L&A Cross Road in Spallumcheen will be closed April 29.

The road will be closed to all traffic, including residents and businesses departing the road via Highway 97, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday.

All local traffic will have to travel north to access L&A Road via Highway 97.

The closure is to facilitate construction of a new railway crossing.