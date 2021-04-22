Vernon Winter Carnival goes themeless with Snow Much Fun tagline for 2022

Photo: Contributed

Vernon Winter Carnival is going back to its roots.

After much anticipation and hundreds of suggestions, the theme for the 62nd annual carnival is official – but it may not be what you were expecting.

"As a board, we looked at many suggestions for the theme this year and felt maybe it was time to take a step back and connect with the community by just being a winter festival,” says carnival society chair Erik Olesen.

"Vernon Winter Carnival is all about being inclusive for the entire community and we want to showcase the many cultures and diversities that Vernon has to offer," he adds.

When carnival started 61 years ago, it had no theme. Themes weren't incorporated into the festival until 1985. Previously, the community got involved and showed their carnival spirit however they wanted to.

“After a year of restrictions, we really want to allow the community to celebrate carnival without any limitations.” says executive director Vicki Prouxl.

The society hopes people will host an event with whatever theme they choose, recreate something from a past carnival or just enjoy all things winter in the North Okanagan using the tagline – Snow Much Fun.

“We’re not sure where we’ll be for COVID-19 restrictions by the time we get into full swing planning for the 2022 festival, but we hope that going themeless will allow Vernon Winter Carnival to get back to it’s roots and open the door for a new generation to support promoting Vernon as a winter destination and fostering community spirit.”

The carnival society holds its annual general meeting April 27, and planning for the 2022 festival will start almost immediately.