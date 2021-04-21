BX Swan Lake Fire Department called to orchard on Pleasant Valley Road

Photo: Darren Handschuh BX Swan Lake fire crews were called to an orchard on Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday.

The BX Swan Lake Fire Department was called to an orchard on Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday for a report of an out-of-control burn pile.

When fire crews arrived shortly after 5 p.m., they found several burn piles.

A firefighter at the scene said the flames from one of the fires had set some nearby tires ablaze.

Firefighters also said no one was watching the fires when they arrived.

The crews doused the flames before leaving the scene.

The BX Swan Lake Fire Department has been called to numerous fires over the past few weeks.