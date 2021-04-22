171790
172749
Vernon  

Lumby resident captured a large bug that looks like a mosquito

Is that a huge mosquito?

- | Story: 331702

We have been living with a 'plague' for more than a year, perhaps the next scourge to hit the area is giant mosquitos.

Lumby resident Jerry Mason snapped a pic what looked like a huge mosquito that had gotten into his home.

“Sounded like a four-engined bomber on a reconnaissance mission as it flew past my ear,” Mason said in a post on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page Wednesday.

But upon posting the picture, there was some debate about the big bug being a mosquito.

A web search reveals several bugs that look like mosquitoes, with the midge most closely resembling the blood-sucking vermin.

However, midges tend to be smaller than mosquitoes and there is nothing small about the monstrosity Mason captured.

What do you think?

Send me an email with your analysis of the bug at [email protected].

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

171684