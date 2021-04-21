Restaurants in downtown Vernon blindsided by city motion to close down 30th Avenue

Victoria Femia

Many restaurant operators in downtown Vernon area felt blindsided by the city council's motion to close down Main Street to traffic in order to increase patio space for restaurants.

The plan would be to close 30th Avenue starting May 13 until just after Labour Day. It would begin at 9 a.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Mondays to incorporate set up and tear down of tables and chairs on the street.

Some restaurant owners felt council should have consulted them on the plan before putting it into motion.

Former council member Juliet Cunningham was shocked after hearing about council's decision and was not in favour of the idea.

“You can’t just have a group of people deciding without any opportunity for democratic input,” said Cunningham.

She suggested closing Main Street Friday and Saturday evenings and all day Sundays, because retailers are typically closed on Sundays.

“Anything of this magnitude that will affect any and all businesses in the downtown core and also our customers, needs to be done with consultation from the businesses regarding a current proposal being put forward,” said Olive Us owner Janet Cody.

The owner of Midtown Bistro, Kelly Lacroix, felt that she wouldn’t have enough resources to fill an entire patio, especially in such a short amount of time, after recently adjusting to the Provincial Health Officers recent announcements.

“They just want to throw a bunch of furniture in the middle of the street and think I can fill it and be able to provide for the people that are out there, while doing take out,” said Lacroix.

One restaurant that was in favour of the plan is Italian Kitchen, owner Sherman Dahl felt this could be a benefit to businesses.

“It’s a wonderful idea, it could work out very well,” said Dahl. “It’s also a great time to try it because the weather is fantastic here in Vernon and restaurants are definitely looking for a way to expand their patios.”

Coun. Scott Anderson has been listening to the community and responded to people in the Vernon and Area Community Alternative Forum his thoughts.

“I have to question some of the assumptions here. The idea that restaurants are surviving from takeout is likely true - because COVID restrictions have been forced on them. Yet here is an opportunity not to have to survive off takeout,” said Anderson.

“Takeout can still be handled out the back door or in front, as well as more seating out front. I mean, look at numerous other cities out there...in Canada the most famous is probably Sparks Street, but there are many more, big and small, and I cannot think of a single one that is a failure for the businesses that front it. Why don't we try this, and if it really doesn't work, we can change it back.”