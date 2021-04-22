City of Vernon providing vouchers toward purchase of a tree for Earth Day

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon residents are being encouraged to plant a tree for Earth Day.

The city is celebrating its new Climate Action Plan with the Vernon Tree Program.

Residents can get a voucher toward the purchase of a tree, along with information about the benefits of planting shade trees, and other resources.

“The tree program provides a voucher to encourage residents to plant trees on their own properties to help promote a healthy, enjoyable and safe community,” says Laurie Cordell, long-range planning and sustainability manager with the city.

“Trees save energy by providing shade, reduce sound and dust pollution to your property, and reduce the impacts of stormwater – all while enhancing the value of your property.”

Residents can receive a $25 voucher toward the purchase of a shade tree at Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden or Swan Lake Market & Garden.

Details about program conditions and the application process are available on the city’s website.