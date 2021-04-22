We asked you: what should Vernon spend $13M legacy fund on?

With the City of Vernon sitting on an almost $13-million reserve fund, council is pondering how to spend that money on one or more "legacy" projects.

The Fortis BC Legacy Reserve fund contains $12.8 million.

Potential projects floated so far include rebuilding Polson Park, enhancement of the Lakeview Park peanut pool, putting the money towards a new active living centre, or land purchase for parks and trails.

We hit the street in downtown Vernon to ask locals how they think council should spend that money.

