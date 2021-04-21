Vernon RCMP seek public’s help to locate wanted local woman

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted local woman.

Jessica Lynn Pihl, 37, is wanted by police for failing to comply with a court order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.



Pihl is described as Caucasian, five feet five inches tall, 122 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Pihl's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.