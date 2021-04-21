O’Keefe Historic Ranch to begin season Mother's Day weekend

Photo: Contributed

The North Okanagan's O’Keefe Historic Ranch will open for the Mother's Day weekend.

The ranch is extending its opening day activities over two days May 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can have a photoshoot with Flapjack the donkey, enjoy a goat meet and greet, and take in socially distanced tours of the historic O’Keefe mansion.

There's also a North Okanagan Railroaders Association model railway exhibit.

The ranch is expecting a busy season this year.

“People have been cooped up all winter, and there’s nothing better than bringing your family to a local historic attraction to see the farm animals and enjoy the grounds,” says marketing manager Carmen Thompson.

“We are lucky enough to be able to open our doors in a time like this, and it’s important for our community to have a place like O’Keefe Ranch that is accessible to locals while still being able to adhere to the restrictions put in place to keep us all safe.

“Things have been constantly changing in regards to the B.C. COVID restrictions, but we are confident that we will be able offer more outdoor activities in the months to come.”

Guests are welcome in their respective household groups and will be given a sanitized visitors package upon arrival that includes a map and pertinent information. There will be limited contact with staff, and masks will be required in all indoor areas.

The main historical buildings will be open with limited capacity.

To ensure locals have access to the outdoor space during COVID, no one will be turned away, and admission will be by donation. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and under five, free.

Hours this season will be Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the season wrapping up Sept. 26.