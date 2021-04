Photo: Contributed

A collision is backing up Highway 97 traffic through Vernon Wednesday morning.

A two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of 32nd Street and 39th Avenue about 10:30 a.m.

The crash appears to be relatively minor in nature, but has blocked northbound lanes of the highway.

Firefighters, paramedics and police are all on the scene, and traffic is being diverted around the area.

The cause of the accident or the extent of any injuries are not known at this time.