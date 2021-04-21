Decision on legacy projects delayed by Vernon city council

Photo: Contributed

Decisions on legacy project spending in Vernon will wait a little bit longer.

A special meeting of city council on Tuesday called to look at project options was largely eaten up by debate on relocation of the city sani-dump and a motion to potentially close two blocks of 30th Avenue to vehicles downtown.

Council decided to postpone a decision on what legacy projects to move forward with.

The projects will be funded by almost $13,000,000 in the city's Fortis BC Legacy Reserve fund.

Options being considered by council include rebuilding Polson Park, enhancement of the Lakeview Park peanut pool, putting the money towards a new active living centre, or land purchase for parks and trails.

Council did decide on principals to help guide its decision-making, including that the projects benefit all citizens, support youth and families, and have both short- and long-term benefits.