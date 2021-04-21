Vernon chamber welcomes budget commitment to business, but cautions on continued deficits

Photo: Contributed

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce says it welcomes the government’s commitment to continue supporting business in Tuesday's provincial budget – but it also noted concern over continued deficit spending.

Noting there were few surprises, chamber president Krystin Kempton said: “There is no question that the provincial government has provided significant support to B.C. businesses since the pandemic began more than a year ago and we appreciate the continued initiatives that will assist businesses cover basics such as wages, utilities and rent.

“The budget also acknowledges that some sectors have been hit hard by COVID-19, including an additional $100 million for tourism recovery. We will await the details of the program to see which businesses are eligible for funds and how the money can be spent.”

Kempton said there appears to be no new supports for restaurants and bars that have been limited to takeout or patio service only, except for an itemization of existing initiatives such as the Circuit Breaker Recovery Grant and allowing restaurants to purchase alcohol at wholesale liquor pricing.

The budget made no mention of funding for Greater Vernon’s cultural centre or an expansion of Ellison Provincial Park. Kempton said the chamber will pursue those matters further with MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

B.C.’s deficit is forecast at $9.7 billion for 2021-22, with deficits of $5.5 billion in 2022-23 and $4.3 billion in 2023-24.

“We must all be aware that the unprecedented level of government spending will eventually have to slow in the years to come if private investment is to flourish and create growth that benefits all British Columbians,” said Kempton.

She said she's pleased to see funds for skills training, "as we regularly hear from businesses that are unable to attract workers."

“Another major challenge for businesses retaining and attracting staff is the high cost of housing, so we want to know how the $2 billion for the Housing Hub program will be rolled out and whether homes for middle-income families will be created.”