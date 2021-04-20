Vernon council votes to increase patio space by closing two blocks of 30th Avenue starting in May

Photo: Contributed

Vernon city council voted Tuesday to close two blocks of 30th Avenue downtown to vehicle traffic to allow for more restaurant patio space.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal made the motion during a special meeting of council to have the road closed to traffic between 29th and 31st streets to help struggling restaurants.

Council voted in favour of the motion, as well as having staff bring a report back to council on May 10 showing costs and opinions from businesses in the area.

Nahal also recommended providing tables and chairs from the rec centre to provide temporary financial relief for businesses unable to purchase them.

“I feel that if we can’t support our businesses now, I don't know when it would be a better time to support them,” Nahal said.

She also mentioned that the Downtown Vernon Association supports the recommendation.

The City of Kelowna did something similar to this when it closed Bernard Avenue last year to make room for more physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nahal said this is a trial run, and would be active from May 13 until just after Labour Day.

The road would be closed from 9 a.m. Thursdays to 9 a.m. Mondays. This would include time for setup and tear down of tables and chairs.

Coun. Brian Quiring seconded Nahal's motion.

A letter sent by the DVA stated it wants to expand patio space, but did not suggest closing down the street entirely.

Mayor Victor Cumming recommended the DVA clarify its recommendation.