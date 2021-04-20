City council voted to increase patio space by closing Main Street starting in May

Photo: Contributed

In a special meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Dalvir Nahal made a motion to have Main Street (30th Avenue) closed to traffic between 29th and 31st streets. This would provide restaurants with more patio space.

Council voted in favour of the motion, as well as having staff bring a report back to council in their regular meeting on May 10 showing costs and opinions from businesses in the area.

Nahal also recommended providing tables and chairs from the rec centre to provide temporary financial relief for businesses unable to purchase them.

“I feel that if we can’t support our businesses now, I don't know when it would be a better time to support them,” Nahal said.

She also mentioned that the Downtown Vernon Association supports this recommendation.

The City of Kelowna did something similar to this when they closed Bernard Avenue last year to make room for more physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nahal said this is a trial run, and it would be active from May 13 until just after Labour Day.

Main Street would be closed from 9:00 a.m. Thursdays to 9 a.m. Mondays. This would include time for setup and tear down of tables and chairs.

Coun. Brian Quiring seconded Nahal's motion.

A letter sent by the DVA stated that they wanted to expand the space, it did not say to close down Main Street entirely.

Mayor Victor Cumming recommended that the DVA clarify their recommendation.