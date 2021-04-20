Vernon city council votes to temporarily close sani-station

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon city council voted to temporarily close the sani-station instead of temporarily relocating it to Okanagan Landing Road or, alternatively, the Kin Racetrack lands.

In a special meeting on Tuesday, council went back and forth debating multiple motions on a suitable location for the sani-station, but ended up voting to just close it for now and revisit the topic in the fall.

The $80,000 cost of relocating the sani-station was a problem for councillors, as they did not feel it was appropriate to spend that much money on a temporary decision.

“We cannot punish the taxpayers for a decision we made,” said Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

The former sani-station location at Civic Arena is under construction, which is why it needed to be relocated.

Mayor Victor Cumming felt strongly about having a local sani-station in Vernon and was the only vote against the temporary closure

“I’m not comfortable with not having a sani-dump, Vernon is a focal point for visitors inside the region,” said Mayor Cumming.