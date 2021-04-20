Vernon singer/songwriter will present songs from latest album during online concert

Photo: Lee Watkins Andew Allen

Vernon's own Andrew Allen will debut songs from his new album during an online event.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Andrew Allen, OnLINE and Live-Streamed from the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) Friday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Allen is the first performer in VDPAC’s 2020-21 SPOTLIGHT OnLINE Live Stream Concert Series. People catching the show can even join, chat and interact with Allen during the performance.

Allen’s new single 'Don’t Feel Much' was released April 16, the first single on his new album '12:34.'

“Having spent the last few months deep diving into the writing for my upcoming album, I’m super excited to begin sharing the new material on one of my favourite stages,” said Allen.

Allen is a true live performer with a spattering of comic wit and storytelling ability that helps create a dynamic and interactive live show.

Allen has scored five Top 10 hits in Canada with 2009's “I Wanna Be Your Christmas,” 2010’s “Loving You Tonight” which was lodged in the upper reaches of the charts for more than 22 weeks and 2011's "I Want You,” 2015’s “What You Wanted” and 2016’s “Favourite Christmas Song.”

His benchmark single, “Loving You Tonight,” a lilting, sunny tune about an ideal romance, got Allen signed to EPIC Records and helped put him on tour with acts like Bruno Mars, One Republic, Andy Grammer, The Script, Train, Joshua Radin and The Barenaked Ladies.

The official music video garnered more than four million views and more than 100,000 copies sold worldwide.

As a songwriter, Allen has written with the likes of Meghan Trainor, Rachel Platten, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tyler Shaw and Toby Gad to name a few.

VDPAC’s SPOTLIGHT OnLINE Concert Series follows the six-episode, bi-weekly FOCUS Online Series featuring local and area artists.

Tickets for Andrew Allen’s OnLINE Live-Stream Concert are Pay-What-You-Can, from $5-$50 available online or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).