29th/30th Street Corridor project expected to be finished in next few weeks

It is a project years in the making and the largest phase of the 29th/30th Street Corridor is near completion.

The latest of the multiphase project goes through the old Civic Arena land before the road navigates two roundabouts.

The goal of the multi-million dollar project is for a multi-use pathway from Polson Park to the Village Green Centre at the north end of town.

City of Vernon Amanda Watson said the ambitious project was first conceived in 2007.

Work on the corridor had to be halted last fall due to the onset of winter, but it is expected to be paved and fully open in a few weeks.

“Essentially the project is connecting 30th Street with 29th Street which will off set over to 39th Avenue and over the railway crossing,” said Watson adding work began in 2010.

“We focussed on the areas where the underground utilities needed he most work and we left this final connection as the final phase.”

One of the key elements of the corridor is it will be for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists.

“You will be able to cycle from the north end of 48th Avenue down this corridor to Polson Park, through that pathway network and eventually out to the rail trail,” said Watson. “It's a tremendous connection for out community.”

Watson said the plan is to have the final phase completed and open the first week of May.

The final phase had a budget of $2.39 million.