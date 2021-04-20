Vernon RCMP seek suspect after downtown Vernon liquor store robbery

Photo: Surveillance image

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in a recent robbery.

The man allegedly robbed a Vernon business the evening of April 14.



Police were alerted to the downtown Vernon incident about 7:55 p.m., when a lone male suspect stole two bottles of liquor from Monashees liquor store on 30th Street.

The suspect allegedly produced a weapon and threatened an employee before fleeing on foot, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cost. Chris Terleski.

Staff immediately called police, and officers, along with a police dog, attempted to track the man. They were unable to locate the individual, however.



The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 35 years old, and was wearing a blue bandana face covering.



Anyone who is able to identify the suspect from a security camera image released by police is asked to contact Const. Boudreau at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.