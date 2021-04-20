Smoke reported above Adventure Bay, south of Vernon

Photo: Sam Thiessen

Smoke is reported in the hills above Adventure Bay, south of Vernon.

At this point, it's not known if the fire is a controlled burn or backyard burn, as it appears to be close to homes.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service and Vernon Fire Department for more information.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier told Castanet nothing had been reported to the fire department as of about 2 p.m.

The BCWS wildfire dashboard shows no new fires in the vicinity.

It does, however, note there have been 95 fires so far this year, 58 in the last seven days.

There have been 10 fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre zone, which encompasses the Okanagan.