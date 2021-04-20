Vernon Public Art Gallery receives $10,000 grant from CFNO

Photo: VPAG

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan has granted the Vernon Public Art Gallery with $10,000.

In making the contribution, the CFNO said it recognizes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on arts and culture.

“When asked how people are coping and managing their mental health, many chose music, art and cultural pursuits in digital format since in-person events have been banned due to pandemic restrictions,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director of the foundation.

“Sadly, the sector that is so much in demand, arts and culture, is so tremendously impacted by the lack of revenues because of pandemic restrictions.”

Meanwhile, the gallery continues to offer virtual programming to the community since its initial closure in March 2020.

The gallery relies heavily on grants and fundraising to support its operations.