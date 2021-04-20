Curl BC announces Vernon, Kelowna will host events in 2021-22

Photo: Contributed

High-calibre curling is coming to the Okanagan.

Curl BC has announced its 2021-22 schedule, and the Vernon Curling Club is among the host sites for the 2021-22 provincial championships.

Vernon will host the B.C. mixed doubles championship Feb. 9-13. The B.C. Winter Games curling competition will also be held in Vernon Feb. 24-27.

The 2021 B.C. mixed curling championship will take place at Kelowna Curling Club Oct. 5-10, 2021. The event leads to the Canadian mixed nationals Nov. 7-14, 2021, at Canmore Golf & Curling Club in Alberta.

Kamloops has been selected to host the 2022 B.C. men’s and women’s curling championships.

The two championships will be held at the same time, from Jan. 4 to 9, 2022, at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

It's not yet known if COVID-19 safety protocols such as mask-wearing and distancing will be required for the events. However, it is not anticipated they will be “bubble” events.

“We look forward to returning to competition in 2021-22 and working with municipalities, curlers and volunteers from across B.C. to make these championships a success,” said Scott Braley, Curl BC CEO.

Due to the compressed schedule for playdowns and tour events, Curl BC will only be running one open qualification event for the women’s category. The single open qualifying event will have four berths.

Men’s teams will continue to qualify through five regional playdowns. Due to the 2021 provincials being cancelled, there will not be defending champions at the 2022 championships.