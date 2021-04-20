Okanagan Landing boat launch closed due to safety concerns

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has shut down a boat launch on Okanagan Landing Road.

The launch, at 8835 Okanagan Landing Rd., has been closed due to safety concerns for people, boats, trailers and vehicles.

Concrete barriers have been placed across the foreshore to prevent people from launching or landing their boats at the location.

“The safety of our citizens and visitors is the city’s top priority,” said Kendra Kryszak, manager, parks and public spaces. “A number of issues have been identified at this site which pose safety risks, due to deterioration. These include broken metal cables and concrete blocks, tripping hazards, structurally compromised concrete slab and erosion in the storm outfall. The city asks that water users respect the closure and access Okanagan Lake via other public access sites.”

The site will remain closed until improvements can be made.

Council will review six high-priority lake access sites in May, including the now-closed boat launch, to determine which should be improved in 2022 and in the future.

Two other public boat launches on Okanagan Lake remain available at Paddlewheel Park and 8130 Tronson Rd.

“The city is currently working on design improvements for the 8130 Tronson Rd. boat launch,” said Ellen Croy, transportation planner. “To help us understand what changes may be helpful for the public, we’re currently conducting public engagement to help inform the process and identify the most important features for water users. Input can be provided through our public engagement website.”

For more information on Greater Vernon boat launches, visit Tourism Vernon’s website.