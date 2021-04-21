MP Mel Arnold happy to see progress on mental health initiative

Photo: Pixabay

Headway is being made on easier access to mental health resources, says North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

As the COIVD pandemic and government-imposed restrictions drag on, there are reports of increased numbers struggling with mental health issues.

The Canadian Mental Health Association has noticed a rise in people reaching out for assistance.

In a rare moment of praise for the governing Liberals, Arnold, who has been pushing for a system that would make access easier, said Monday's federal budget makes some progress.

“I am happy to see the federal government is proceeding with the regulatory process for establishing a toll-free 9-8-8 mental health hotline for Canadians to call if they need help,” Arnold said in a critique of the budget.

“The past year has highlighted the value of mental health services like this, and I thank the local organizations and municipalities that supported and advocated for this resource.”

Earlier this year, Arnold requested local municipalities send letters of support for the program to the federal government.