COVID exposure reported at Silver Star Elementary School

Photo: Contributed

As the third wave of COVID rolls through the province, another Vernon school is reporting exposure to the virus.

Interior Health has confirmed a case at Silver Star Elementary School.

According to the IH school exposure website, potential exposure happened April 7, 8, 9, 12, and 13.

Last week, exposures were reported at BX elementary, Vernon Secondary School, and Clarence Fulton secondary.

“When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health works quickly to determine close contacts, and contacts parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” a post on the website states.