Vernon Chamber and MP Mel Arnold respond to Monday's federal budget

Welcoming federal support for businesses and non-profits, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has concerns about the massive deficit the federal government has amassed.

The chamber wonders about taxpayers’ ability to absorb the unprecedented deficit, president Krystin Kempton said in a press release.

On Monday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled the federal government’s first budget in two years, including $101.4 billion in new spending over three years.

“We appreciate that the government faced a significant challenge in developing a budget as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty and there are overwhelming demands on government to not only stabilize the economy but to move Canada towards recovery,” said Kempton.

“Businesses and non-profits will welcome the extension of the wage subsidy, the rent subsidy and the lockdown support as they address immediate pressures faced daily. We are hopeful new programs will assist businesses with hiring staff or shifting to online platforms, but the success of those initiatives will depend on the details.”

The chamber is also pleased with the budget focus on reviewing labour market demand in individual communities. Opportunities for workers to learn new skills can help ease the labour shortage, which is a recurring issue for Greater Vernon businesses.

The budget includes $30 billion over five years for a national child-care system, with $8.3 billion annually after that.

“A shortage of child care in the community makes it difficult for employers to attract or retain workers so we are glad that the federal government is taking the matter seriously. Key to rolling out this program will be graduating a sufficient number of early childhood education students from post-secondary institutions,” said Kempton.

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold was more critical of the budget.

“At a time when Canadians needed a national recovery budget, the Trudeau government has delivered a pandemic budget containing many measures that are necessitated by the government’s failures to bring COVID-19 in Canada under control,” said Arnold.

"The deficits of $354 billion in 2020 and $155 billion this year could have been avoided had the prime minister taken the safety of Canadians more seriously over the past year, but he has not.”